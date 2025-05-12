Vaccine rate puts NZ at risk of measles outbreak: expert

Photo: Getty Images

A health expert says New Zealand's immunisation rates are putting the country at risk of a measles outbreak.

Alerts have been issued after a new measles case was confirmed yesterday, with people in Auckland asked to check if they could have been exposed.

Health New Zealand said the case was linked to overseas travel, and the person with measles had been at Woolworths Kelston, on Fullers360 ferries, and at an Auckland carpark during the time they could be infectious.

The person is a Fullers staff member and was believed to be infectious on sailings between Auckland CBD and Devonport on the evening of May 5.

It was thought the person contracted measles while in Asia, however, at the point they flew back to New Zealand, they had not yet progressed to the infectious stage of the disease, Health NZ said.

Health New Zealand protection clinical director Dr Susan Jack said the country's vaccination rate was around 80%.

"Because measles is so highly infectious we actually need around 95% coverage," she said.

Jack said people who had been in contact with the case and weren't vaccinated needed to stay home from now.

She said the northern public health office would be working through other possible exposures and would contact people directly.

"If you are at risk then our public health service will be in contact."

If those affected presented symptoms that include red eyes, fever and a cough they should call ahead to their health centre before seeing others Jack said.

Locations for contact tracing

People who were at these Auckland locations during these times are being asked to check their immunisation status and stay vigilant for symptoms.

Anyone not immune to measles, who was at these places, should phone Healthline on 0800 611 116 for advice as they are considered close contacts.

"If you are not immune, please stay at home until you have contacted Healthline," Health NZ said in a statement.

Woolworths Kelston: on May 3, 2.30pm-4.30pm.

All people who were at the supermarket could have been exposed, Health NZ said.

Auckland Downtown Carpark, Custom Street: on May 5, 1.30pm-2.30pm and 11pm-midnight.

Health NZ said the groups they are especially concerned with were people who used the stairs between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, or people who were in the lifts between 11pm and midnight.

Various sailings of the Fullers360 ferries on May 5 were affected, up to 7.40pm: "Only those who used the toilets on these ferries are close contacts, everyone else should watch for symptoms," Health NZ said.

Auckland to Half Moon Bay: 4.15pm

Half Moon Bay to Auckland: 5pm

Auckland to Half Moon Bay: 5.40pm

Half Moon Bay to Auckland: 6.30pm

Auckland to Devonport: 7.20pm

Devonport to Auckland: 7.40pm

Fullers360 ferries sailings May 5, after 7.40pm: "All people on these sailings are close contacts," Health NZ said.

Auckland to Devonport: 9pm

Devonport to Auckland: 9.15pm

Auckland to Devonport: 9.30pm

Devonport to Auckland: 9.45pm

Measles symptoms to watch for, and how to check your immunity status:

Your immunisation status can be checked on My Health Record, or by calling your healthcare provider. The Vaccination Helpline can also check records for children and young people during business hours: on 0800 28 29 26.

Measles symptoms

Symptoms of measles include fever, coughing, runny nose and sore red eyes and (conjunctivitis), Health NZ said.

People with measles can also sometimes get a rash, that starts on the face and gradually spreads down the body to the arms and legs, lasting up to a week.