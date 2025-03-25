Victim support to phase out volunteers

By Anneke Smith of RNZ

The country's lead agency supporting victims of crime is shifting away from its decades-old reliance on volunteers.

Manaaki Tāngata Victim Suppport was phasing out its 37-year-old volunteer-based service in favour of a fully staff-based workforce.

The charity's chief executive James McCulloch said he was making the changes to improve support for victims but acknowledged it would be an emotional change for its volunteers.

"We know that this is the right decision for victims of crime, but it is with a heavy heart as we also acknowledge the dedication and care that our volunteers have brought over many years.

"Many of them have supported thousands of people in their most difficult moments, and we acknowledge their service with immense gratitude"

McCulloch said the taxpayer-funded charity had been "steadily transitioning" to a professionalised frontline workforce with more than 85% of support provided by staff, not volunteers, today.

"By 1 July, we will complete our transition to a fully staff-based model, ensuring the best possible support for victims.

"This reflects both increasing demand for our services and the natural decline in formal volunteering nationwide. We went from supporting 36,562 victims in 2018 to 50,2010 in 2024 - this is a 37% increase."

On how the charity would pay for a fully staff-based workforce, McCulloch said the transition would be managed within its existing budget.

"The resources previously dedicated to the volunteer programme are being reinvested into frontline services, enabling us to recruit at least 14 additional frontline staff, including Support Workers and service support roles.

"This transition has been carefully planned within our existing funding to ensure long-term sustainability, strengthening our ability to meet growing demand while continuing to provide high-quality, consistent support for victims. "

He added moving to a staff-based model was a "natural and necessary step" for the long term sustainability of victim support services in New Zealand.

"Victims of crime often face overwhelming challenges and uncertainty, making it essential that they receive consistent support. Ideally this is from the same trained professional who understands their case, builds a trusting relationship, and ensures consistency of support.

"Providing this level of support has been increasingly difficult with the national decline in formal volunteering and trend to more casual volunteering roles. Moving to a fully staffed model enables us to provide sustainable, best-practice support that victims can count on."