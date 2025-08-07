Video shows mass brawl at girls high school

Photo: Google Maps

Video has emerged of a mass brawl inside the grounds of an Auckland high school.

The video sent to RNZ showed a large group of students assaulting another girl on a basketball court at Auckland Girls' Grammar School.

RNZ has chosen not to include the footage to avoid identifying anyone involved.

A number of teachers could be seen struggling to break up the fight, which lasted for almost a minute on Friday last week, while a crowd of students scream and cheer.

A group of nearly a dozen teenage girls could be seen struggling with each other in the centre of the chaos.

A girl filming the brawl could be heard laughing at what was happening.

Police said they were speaking with the school while investigating the attack.

RNZ has approached Auckland Girls' Grammar comment.