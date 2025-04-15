Warnings as wild weather bears down on Nth Island

Weather warnings for the upper North Island have been upgraded as strong winds and downpours are set to hit overnight.

MetService said a large weather system was looking to set up camp just west of the country on Tuesday and would bring heavy rain to the upper North Island.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for Northland spanning 41 hours, beginning early on Wednesday until Thursday night.

MetService said 120 to 180mm of rain could be expected, with peak rates of 15 to 25mmh likely on Thursday, and possible thunderstorms.

The torrential rain could cause surface flooding and slips, MetService said. Northlanders were advised to clear their drains and gutters, avoid low-lying areas and drive cautiously.

Beginning on Wednesday afternoon, a strong wind warning was also in place for Northland with severe gales and "damaging" gusts of up to 140kmh possible overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning.

A strong wind warning was also issued for Auckland and Great Barrier Island from 9pm on Wednesday until midnight the next day with severe gales gusting up to 120kmh in exposed areas.

Damage to trees and powerlines was possible, MetService said, and driving could be difficult especially for high-sided vehicles and motorbikes.

MetService suggested people secured any items on their properties that could be picked up by strong winds.

The worst of the weather for the North Island could be expected on Thursday, a MetService spokesperson said.

"With plenty of travellers on the road over the Easter break, people should be extra cautious and keep a close eye on the forecast, particularly with the exodus from Auckland lining up with the most significant weather."