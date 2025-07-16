Support for students after death on tracks

Emergency services were called to to Waterloo Station just after 3pm yesterday. Photo: RNZ

A Lower Hutt secondary school is supporting students who were at a station when a person died on railway tracks.

Emergency services were called to to Waterloo Station in Lower Hutt just after 3pm yesterday.

St Bernard's College principal Simon Stack told RNZ about half a dozen of his students were on the platform and two saw what happened.

The person who died was not a student from the school, he said, and staff were sent down almost immediately to check on the students.

Staff and the school counsellor were meeting today to ensure they had identified all students that were there, and to get a sense of what support they needed.

The students were okay and not visibly upset, but they might need further support in time, he said.

"As one boy said to me, 'I wish I had not seen that'."

Hutt Valley train services remained disrupted this morning.

Police left the scene late last night and Metlink said delays spilled into this morning due to problems with train repositioning.

"The incident last night limited train repositioning, meaning trains wouldn't be in the correct place to resume normal services this morning."

The Hutt Valley line was running with reduced capacity affecting several stops.

Buses also replaced trains for some Wairarapa line services, or were operating with reduced capacity.

It was unclear when services would return to normal.

Where to get help

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202

Samaritans: 0800 726 666

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463

Aoake te Rā bereaved by suicide service: or call 0800 000 053

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.