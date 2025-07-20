Auckland street racer clampdown: dozens fined, cars impounded

Police set up checkpoints at known meeting points across Tāmaki Makaurau on Saturday night. Photo: supplied/Police

Police issued dozens of fines, impounded vehicles, and breath-tested thousands of drivers during a large "antisocial road user event" in Auckland on Saturday night.

The coordinated crackdown - backed by the Eagle helicopter - targeted an estimated 200 vehicles involved in the illegal gathering, police said.

Officers fanned out across known meeting points across Tāmaki Makaurau, setting up checkpoints and making their presence felt early in the night.

More than 2500 drivers were stopped and tested for alcohol. Over 15 returned excess breath alcohol readings, while a further 70 infringements were issued for various offences.

Police also ordered 71 vehicles to undergo mechanical inspections, dishing out 33 green stickers for minor defects and six pink stickers for serious safety issues.

Five vehicles were impounded.

Despite the size of the convoy, police said the group caused little disruption to the wider public.

"Dozens of police units worked hard to disrupt the event," said Inspector Regan James.

"We saw some illegal behaviour - burnouts and other dangerous driving - but staff did well to stay on top of it and break up the convoys."

The operation now shifts into an investigation phase, with officers reviewing footage and other evidence to identify additional offenders.

"We'll be taking strong enforcement action wherever possible," James said.

"We've been very clear - there's zero tolerance for this kind of reckless behaviour on our roads."

Police are encouraging the public to report antisocial driving. If it's happening in real-time, call 111.

Reports can also be lodged via the non-emergency 105 line or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.