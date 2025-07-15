Three dead in 'tragic' North Island crash

Photo: Google Maps

Three people have died after a car ended up in a body of water on Masters Rd in Waiuku.

Police said the crash happened at 3.30pm and all three people died at the scene.

"We acknowledge that this is tragic news for the tight-knit community in Waiuku," a spokesperson said.

Hato Hone St John said two helicopters, an ambulance, and a rapid response vehicle all responded to the crash.

Masters Road is closed between Kidd Road and Waiuku Road.

St John says two operations managers also resonded.

A police spokesperson said the Serious Crash Unit was at the scene and would carry out an investigation to figure out what happened.