Woman charged with Auckland murder named

The High Court in Auckland. Photo: RNZ / Simon Rogers

A woman charged with the murder of a man who died after being hit by a car in west Auckland can now be named.

Dean Fifield died on Moire Road in Massey shortly before 11.30pm on 13 June.

Elizabeth Lyn Smith has been charged with his murder.

Name suppression for Smith, who was charged last month, was lifted in the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday morning, her lawyer Jonathan Hudson confirmed.

Police earlier said it was believed Fifield and Smith were "known to each other".