Woman charged with murder after death in Auckland

A woman has been arrested and charged with murder as police investigate the death of a man in the Auckland suburb of Mt Wellington.

Police found the man dead at a home on Lynton Rd on Friday after a report a man had been injured.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Brand said today a 40-year-old woman had since been charged with murder, and police were not seeking anyone else in connection to the death.

"A scene examination at the Lynton Rd property will continue over the weekend and locals can expect to see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days," said.

The woman was scheduled to appear in Auckland District Court on Sunday.