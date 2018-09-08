Woman found dead on school grounds

Police are guarding entrances to St Michael's Catholic School. Photo: Stephen Parker via NZ Herald

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a young woman was found on a Rotorua school field.

All entrances to the school have been taped off and guarded. Police were speaking to neighbours on May Rd, lining on one of the school boundaries.

Emergency services were called to the grounds of St Michaels School in Lisa Cres at 11.40pm yesterday where they found the 22-year-old woman's body.

Lydia Naera, who lives opposite the school gates on Clayton Rd, said she first noticed emergency services at the school at about 11.45pm.

"I came into my driveway and I parked the car here and I got out and I walked back too. That's when I saw the commotion over there... Where the ambulance was, it was in there, in the field."

Police would also like to hear from anyone else who may have heard or seen anything in the area - for example, yelling or arguing - between 8pm and 11.40pm yesterday.

Please call Rotorua police on (07) 349-9400. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.