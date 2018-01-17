Woman missing in Lower Hutt found

Kerry Scott. Photo: NZ Police

A 55-year-old woman reported missing in Lower Hutt overnight has been found.

Kerry Scott arrived at her Eastbourne home about 7.30 this morning, said Search and Rescue Coordinator Sergeant Matthew Wheble.

She had become lost in nearby bush and waited until first light before walking out.

She left her Muritai Rd in Eastbourne at about 9pm and her partner called police about midnight when she did not return.

Scott had said she might go for a swim in Days Bay.

Police searched the streets of Eastbourne and a police search-and-rescue team with a dog searched the shoreline but failed to find anything.