Woman survives 30m fall on Waiheke Island

A woman has been rescued after surviving a fall of about 30 metres on to rocks on Waiheke Island, in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew and maritime police worked to pluck the woman, in her 20s, to safety after she fell while exploring the coastline around from Matiatia Bay.

The incident happened at 1.45pm yesterday.

In a joint rescue operation, the police boat Deodar took the woman from the rocks, by sea to the rescue helicopter crew waiting at the bay along from the Matiatia Ferry Terminal.

She was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a moderate condition.

A Waiheke business owner said the whole event happened at the point on the western end of the bay.

“I think they first attempted to winch them off the rocks, but then eventually brought them back in by the Deodar,” he said.

“The boat then came back into the bay and transferred the person into the helicopter which had landed in the field near the carpark.”