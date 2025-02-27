ODT Odds On: Back on track for this week

Well the stir up worked and returned a much better result from our tipsters for ODT Odds On, brought to you by the little Sports bar that could, the Baaa.

Our gallops tip won by the length of the straight, La Dulcin’ee.

Our harness horse ran second at Cromwell and sports the multi was oh so close — if only the Hurricanes could play rugby.

Harty’s wildcard was on track till they called Otaki off so I can say we are back so check out this weekend’s tips.

- Paul Dwyer