Steeped in history: The story of Dunedin's first First Church

The most important and well built building in early Dunedin was the first church.

Twenty five years before the impressive Gothic style First Church was built atop Bell Hill, a much smaller structure was prefabricated in Britain and shipped to the other side of the world for the city's first settlers to worship in.

In a series of videos Toitū Otago Settlers Museum curator Sean Brosnahan shares the stories of Otago and Dunedin's past.

In the sixth episode, Brosnahan looks at the history of Dunedin's first church from 1848.

For more Toitū to You: Curator's Corner visit the museum's YouTube channel by clicking here.

You can check out more videos and interviews from the Otago Daily Times by clicking here.