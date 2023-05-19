VIDEO: Perth Wildcats coach on the prowl in Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Otago Nuggets had a very interested observer on the sideline last night.
Perth Wildcats coach John Rillie was in Dunedin to catch up with, well, the other team in which he is now very interested.
The Wildcats and the Otago Nuggets essentially share the same owner.
That is not the only thing the teams have in common — they also share some of the same players and staff.
Nuggets back-up centre Jack Andrew and Australian shooting guard Michael Harris are contracted to both teams, while Nuggets assistant coach Gerard Martin is also on the Wildcats’ payroll.