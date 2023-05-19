VIDEO: Perth Wildcats coach on the prowl in Dunedin

The Otago Nuggets had a very interested observer on the sideline last night.

Perth Wildcats coach John Rillie was in Dunedin to catch up with, well, the other team in which he is now very interested.

The Wildcats and the Otago Nuggets essentially share the same owner.

John Rillie: "It’s a collaborative effort and there are benefits for both sides." PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

That is not the only thing the teams have in common — they also share some of the same players and staff.

Nuggets back-up centre Jack Andrew and Australian shooting guard Michael Harris are contracted to both teams, while Nuggets assistant coach Gerard Martin is also on the Wildcats’ payroll.