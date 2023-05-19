Perth Wildcats coach on the prowl in Dunedin

The Otago Nuggets had a very interested observer on the sideline last night.

Perth Wildcats coach John Rillie was in Dunedin to catch up with, well, the other team in which he is now very interested.

The Wildcats and the Otago Nuggets essentially share the same owner.

That is not the only thing the teams have in common — they also share some of the same players and staff.

Nuggets back-up centre Jack Andrew and Australian shooting guard Michael Harris are contracted to both teams, while Nuggets assistant coach Gerard Martin is also on the Wildcats’ payroll.

Catching up with that trio and watching the Nuggets’ game against the Auckland Tuatara was high on Rillie’s agenda. But so too was checking out some of the local talent in the New Zealand league.

John Rillie: "It’s a collaborative effort and there are benefits for both sides." PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The Wildcats have three slots to fill to complete their playing roster for next season.

Two of those places are likely reserved for imports, which leaves a spot open.

"You are always on the job, always looking at players and prospects," he said.

"But when you are on these trips, you actually get to see people outside of basketball as well, so that is a big part of our franchise as well. You have to, you know, be about the right things."

One of those people is American point guard JaQuori McLaughlin.

Rillie has known McLaughlin since he was 14 and sent him the Nuggets’ way.

The 25-year-old has settled in well and exploded with a 31-point game against the Wellington Saints in Dunedin on Saturday night.

But that does raise the question of who is doing the recruiting for the Nuggets. And are the Nuggets being controlled remotely from Australia, or are there local hands at the wheel?

There was no ambiguity as far as Rillie — who played for the Breakers in his final season as a player — is concerned.

"Obviously the Nuggets have their own core of people running the franchise over here. But, you know, it’s a collaborative effort and there are benefits for both sides.

"I recommend [players] but I certainly don’t put the hammer down."

The benefits are obvious. The relationship has provided opportunities for players on both sides of the ditch to develop.

Andrew, for example, gets to continue his basketball development from the bench for the Wildcats in an elite league, while Harris gets to step up in an import role for the Nuggets.

"[Harris] has to play as an import here. I like that because he has to feel really responsible for his day-in and day-out performances and take ownership of the team’s success.

"It’s great for his development and, as you guys can see, he has made some timely threes in big moments for you guys.

"I’d like to see a few more go in, but his growth defensively has come along."

Both teams are winning out of that exchange.

