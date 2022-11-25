All-day breakfast on the menu at new Cookie Bar

An all-day dessert breakfast selection is among the exclusive lines on offer at a new Cookie Bar opening this weekend in central Dunedin.

The cafe-style store is the creation of Christchurch-based company Cookie Time, and follows the success of their lively venues in Queenstown and Toyko, Japan.

Cookie Time co-founder and managing director Guy Pope-Mayell says Dunedin was chosen as the second New Zealand location due to its links with the company's history.

"We're now in our 40th year of business", he says. "So it felt fitting to loop back to the first place where we ever sold cookies outside of our home base".

Counting down to the Dunedin Cookie Bar opening – left Cookie Time Connector Lauren Russell, right Cookie Time Co-Founder and Managing Director Guy Pope-Mayell. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Along with a range of packaged and freshly-baked cookies, the menu at the George Street store also features a range of extreme "freakshakes" and ice cream sandwiches.

But it's the all-day breakfast offer that is new for the Dunedin site, customised with American cereals.

"We wanted to bring something to Dunedin that was new and exciting.. fresh and energetic", says Pope-Mayell.

He says the aim is to be more than just a cafe.. The Cookie Bar is designed to be an interactive community space, with a live karaoke area where guests can score themselves free treats.

"So we hope to become part of the before-match or after-match, before-concert or after-concert go-to place", says Pope-Mayell.

Dunedin mayor Jules Radich was among the invited guests at an early sneak-peek event on Friday night, cutting a giant S'mores cookie to officially launch the city's new store.

A young customer tries out the Cookie Van at a preview launch at Dunedin's new Cookie Bar. PHOTO: LIAM MCLISTER

Large crowds keen for a sweet treat are expected over the weekend, with Dunedin's Cookie Bar open to the public from Saturday morning.

The company will be keeping a close eye on its new southern store, with plans to open a new New Zealand location each year over the next five years, along with expanding into Malaysia.

