Big moment for bridge at Beaumont

A fledgling bridge became a bridge proper yesterday, as contractors formally linked its two unfinished spans.
HEB Construction project manager Simon Potts said the completion of two months of concrete deck pours on the new Beaumont Bridge signified the moment the 195m structure could officially be called a bridge.
He compared it to a "topping out" ceremony for a new house, when a roof was installed.