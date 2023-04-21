Build bridged with final concrete pour

A fledgling bridge became a bridge proper yesterday, as contractors formally linked its two unfinished spans.

HEB Construction project manager Simon Potts said the completion of two months of concrete deck pours on the new Beaumont Bridge signified the moment the 195m structure could officially be called a bridge.

He compared it to a "topping out" ceremony for a new house, when a roof was installed.

"We’ve got 10 truckloads, or about 54cum, of concrete to pour today, which will mean there’s a continuous surface from one side of the [Clutha] river to the other.

"Since we broke ground in 2021, this is a symbolic culmination of 17 months of hard work from the team, and something we’re all pretty excited about.

"There’ll be a few drinks shared at the hotel tonight."

The new two-lane structure over the river — forming part of State Highway8 — will replace the current single-lane bridge, which was built in 1887 and is one of a handful of remaining wrought-iron bridges left on the state highway network.

Mr Potts said the former bridge would be "tidied up" as part of several months’ remaining work to finalise the project.

Dunedin contractors M3 undertake the final concrete deck pour for the new Beaumont Bridge yesterday morning, bringing a key stage of the project to completion. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

"We expect to open the new bridge to traffic in July, but won’t have landscaping, surfacing and other elements of the project finished until the end of the year.

"The old bridge will be linked to underpasses on the new bridge to allow Clutha Gold Trail cycle traffic to access the Beaumont Hotel and township."

He said the speed limit on the new bridge, whose western exit runs past the hotel, was yet to be decided, and would be a matter for Waka Kotahi NZTA.

Save for Covid-related delays, the project had run smoothly thus far, Mr Potts said.

"Covid impacted the workforce, and has caused delays in delivery of some materials, such as the bridge girders, but outside of that we’ve made good progress. That’s been helped by a warm welcome and positive input from the community from day one."

Discussions regarding a formal opening ceremony for the bridge were under way, a date for which would be announced in due course, he said.

