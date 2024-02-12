Big plans for Lawrence Chinese Camp

The Year of the Dragon signified spreading wings with the announcement of a $3.5 million-dollar plan at Lawrence Chinese Camp (LCC) yesterday.

At the annual Chinese New Year Festival, LCC chairman Denise Ng described plans to develop New Zealand’s earliest and largest Chinese settlement into a "major destination" with the help of sponsors including the People’s Republic of China.

"Resource consents are approved and this year we expect to begin restoring the historic stables, joss house and Empire Hotel, which is planned to house New Zealand’s first museum of Chinese goldmining history," she said.