Dog fosterers sought by Furever Homes

Invercargill-based organisation Furever Homes manages impounded dogs in the Clutha area.
"If an owner hasn’t come forward within seven days those dogs can be euthanised," Clutha co-operator Brodie Dodds said.
"But if we can find enough foster homes we can give a lot of those dogs some breathing space."
The organisation relies entirely on donations which cover veterinary treatment — all animals are conditionally de-sexed and brought up to regulatory pet-health standard.
"Admittedly, we do lose fosterers when people are paired with a dog they really get along with, but anyone who thinks they might be able to give a dog a place to crash for a few weeks can find Furever Homes on Facebook," Mrs Dodds said.