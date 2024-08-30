Dog fosterers sought by Furever Homes

Do you have what it takes to foster dogs?

Invercargill-based organisation Furever Homes manages impounded dogs in the Clutha area.

"If an owner hasn’t come forward within seven days those dogs can be euthanised," Clutha co-operator Brodie Dodds said.

"But if we can find enough foster homes we can give a lot of those dogs some breathing space."

Furever Homes is reaching out to dogs’ best friends in Clutha with the help of (from left) Brodie and Tyla Dodds and Andrea Dudding, of Owaka.PHOTO: NICK BROOK

Possible fosterers are vetted by Furever Homes and those suitable are supplied with necessary food and accessories to give a dog a home until a more permanent arrangement can be made.

The organisation relies entirely on donations which cover veterinary treatment — all animals are conditionally de-sexed and brought up to regulatory pet-health standard.

"Admittedly, we do lose fosterers when people are paired with a dog they really get along with, but anyone who thinks they might be able to give a dog a place to crash for a few weeks can find Furever Homes on Facebook," Mrs Dodds said.