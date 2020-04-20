Buses still carrying up to 1000 passengers a day

Dunedin's bus services are operating at about 10% of their usual patronage as the Otago Regional Council continues to offer a free service for essential workers as well as anyone else who needs to use public transport for going to the supermarket or pharmacy.

However, the council is asking people not to use the free service for going on joyrides around the city.

"They're not there for people just want a break from home," said ORC manager transport Garry Malone.

On weekdays the bus services are now running on a Saturday timetable, with some extra runs added to the Mosgiel and Palmerston / Waitati services.

Mr Malone said the services were still being used by about 700 to 1000 people each day.

Passengers can only enter the bus through the rear and with no fares needing to be paid, allowing the drivers to remain isolated while they do their job.

Mr Malone said he's really thankful to the bus drivers.

They're putting themselves on the frontline for people and keeping this essential service going, he said.