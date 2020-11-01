Central Otago artist captures the transit of time in artworks

Tracing the transit of time is the aim of art created by Odelle Morshuis, of Bannockburn.

Her paintings featured silhouettes of people, often against muted abstract backgrounds with broad brush strokes.

Often, she worked from video ‘‘to try to get the movement’’.

‘‘There is a whole relationship and narrative to space and time.’’

A sense of transition was created by outlines and shadows that gave a sense of moving through the frame.

The moving form was of interest to her.

‘‘It is part of life, nothing is static, everything is dynamic.’’

A more recent development was creating sculpture out of recycled metal.

At first she had tried transferring paintings to 3-D forms by plotting it out on computer, but that was not a satisfying process.

Instead, Morshuis used a plasma torch which allowed her to explore a more freehand approach.

There was a ‘‘preciousness to the void’’ in her sculptures, because what was removed was as important as what was retained.

Her studio in the middle of a vineyard in Bannockburn had its ‘‘pros and cons’’ and was sometimes isolated but Morshuis would not have it any other way.

‘‘I absolutely appreciate the place I live and it comes into my work.’’

Travel was normally part of her routine ‘‘up to this year Iwas doing a couple of international art fairs each year’’.

However as for many others, international travel was off the agenda at the moment due to Covid-19.

‘‘So I really miss those, that has been a bit of a downer this year but hopefully they will return.’’

Her next exhibition will be the Dunedin Art Show, from November 19 to 22.