Thursday, 16 April 2020

Chamber boss: "Business needs certainty around level 3"

     

    By Tim Miller
    As the country starts to consider life beyond the current level 4 lockdown, Otago Chamber of Commerce chief executive Dougal McGowan says businesses need certainty about what level 3 means, if they are going to survive the transition. 

    Otago Daily Times director of video news Tim Miller talks with McGowan about what affect the lockdown has had on businesses across Otago and what needs to be done to ensure businesses can survive and jobs are saved. 

