Sunday, 12 July 2020

Circus classes thrill Alexandra kids

     

    Made with the support of NZ On Air 

    		  nzonair_rgb-positive_2015.png

     

    By Simon Henderson
    1. News
    2. The South Today

    A group of Alexandra children got a taste of the circus this week, thanks to artist and teacher Abigail Rose.

    Rose says the simple lessons for children aged from 4 to 10 provides an introduction to a range of circus skills including trapeze, aerial silks, acrobatics, juggling and hula hoops.

    • For more videos from the Otago Daily Times and The South Today click here

    Skills such as juggling used the mind as well as requiring co-ordination.

    “It’s also new for Alexandra, so I am excited.”

    Rose will be running another series of classes on Monday.

    The News - Central Otago and Wanaka
    Comment now

    Add a Comment