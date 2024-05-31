Council to consider fees for venues

The cash-strapped Dunedin City Council is to look into charging visitors for entry to two of its arts and culture venues.

If the scheme goes ahead, people from outside Dunedin and who are aged at least 12 could have to pay to enter Toitū Otago Settlers Museum and the Dunedin Public Art Gallery.

The council voted 8-7 this week to request a report from staff in time for consideration for the 2025-34 long-term plan.