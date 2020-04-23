Thursday, 23 April 2020

Dunedin funeral home adapting to new restrictions

     

    By Tim Miller
    For the past four weeks gatherings funerals and tangi have been prohibited under the level 4 lockdown rules. b

    From next Tuesday that's set to change, with the country's alert level dropping next week to to level 3, which allows gatherings of up to 10 people but a two metre social distancing rule must be adhered to.

    Gillions funeral services managing director Keith Gillion told The South Today the situation has been hard on families during what is already a difficult time and talks about what he and his staff are doing to prepare for the change in alert level from next week.

