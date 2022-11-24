Dunedin mayor welcomes White Ribbon riders

After two years of Covid-19 cancellations, the White Ribbon Riders are wrapping up their motorcycle campaign as a small part of the long fight against domestic violence.

A dozen motorcyclists, made up of riders from the White Ribbon campaign and the motorcycle group Tribal Nations stopped at the Octagon on Wednesday morning to share personal stories of family harm and healing journeys, while the rest of their party ventured to Otago Corrections Facility in Milton.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich, a keen motorcyclist himself, re-registered and obtained a warrant for his bike especially to join the riders yesterday.

Mr Radich encouraged Dunedin men to be "part of the solution to ending domestic violence".

