Electric upgrade for Mataura Valley Milk

Gore company Mataura Valley Milk’s new electrode boiler was unloaded by crane on Thursday, and lowered through the roof of the building to where it will be installed.

The 21-tonne boiler - made in China - is the first high-pressure electrode boiler at a milk powder factory in New Zealand, and will replace the existing coal-fired boiler.

Its installation is expected to be completed in about three months, and commissioned in October.





Once the boiler is operational the facility will be fully electrified, eliminating carbon emissions involved in powering the plant.

The project has been approved for $5 million in co-funding from the Government Investment in Decarbonising Industry Fund.

By Sandy Eggleston