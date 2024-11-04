Ferns visit Dunedin with T20 trophy

Being back on home soil while on top of the world was a "pretty surreal" experience for Otago world champion cricketer Eden Carson.

The Maniototo cricketer, who attended St Hilda’s Collegiate, came back to her stomping grounds along with "idol and team-mate" Suzie Bates on the back of New Zealand’s win in the T20 Women’s World Cup final in Dubai last month.

Carson and Bates were home in Dunedin on Saturday to share their success by bringing along their T20 trophy to Forsyth Barr Stadium.