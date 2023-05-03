Football veteran breaks Dunedin scoring record

Rather than a goal-setter, septuagenarian Graham Musgrave is a goal-getter.

The 75-year-old football fanatic, playing in his 60th open-grade season, is believed to be the oldest player to score a goal in a Dunedin competition, after slotting it perfectly in the back of the net on Saturday.

While his Roslyn Wakari Moas lost 4-1 to the Mosgiel Masters in the veteran’s 45-plus grade, Musgrave was thrilled with his accomplishment.