Grandparents get tour of Waikaka School

Waikaka School pupils updated their grandparents and special friends on their technological knowledge last week.

As a part of grandparents and special friends’ day, pupils showed their loved ones how they learnt through the use of computers.

Acting principal Christine Livingstone said the annual grandparents and special friends’ day was an important event.

‘‘It allows the students to share their knowledge with their family and friends.’’

Grandparents (from left) Mike and Patty Robinson and Pauline and Robert Weir spend time with their grandchildren Max (7), Ruby (10) and Angus Weir (11) at Waikaka School.

Grandparents Patty and Mike Robinson had attended the event for three years. ‘‘We always find it interesting.’’

Mr Robinson said seeing the way his grandchildren learnt was so different from the way he had.

He attended Marist Brothers in Invercargill and was taught by nuns and brothers, he said.

‘‘Our teaching was very regimented, but computers are just a different way of teaching and learning.’’

They had spent the morning learning about Scratch, a free online programme which allowed the children to create interactive stories and animations, he said.

Mrs Robinson said the highlight was the combined learning they experienced with their grandchildren.

‘‘On the computer they show you what to do and then you follow.’’

This was important for the older generation to learn so they could understand more, she said.

Ruby Weir said she was very happy to have her grandparents around for the day.

‘‘It’s fun to get to show them all my learning and to spend time with them.’’

Some of the other activities grandparents, special friends and pupils were joined in on the day included making aeroplanes and learning about Earth Day, she said.