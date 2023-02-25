Highlanders ready for the Blues

Billy Harmon sounds just like his coach when he talks about his hopes for the Highlanders this season.

Clarke Dermody has spoken at length about how he wants his team to be Super Rugby contenders, not the scrappy underdogs from the bottom of the world who lack the resources of other teams.

Harmon must have the same song sheet as he sees no reason why the Highlanders, even coming off a poor season and still viewed by many as the poor cousin of the New Zealand clubs, cannot have a whale of a season, starting with their clash with the powerful Blues tonight.