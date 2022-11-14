Invercargill historic home open again

The great-great-grandchildren of Robert Anderson say it was emotional to finally see life once again in the family’s house.

Eight years after its closure, Anderson House in Invercargill was reopened on Saturday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The house, built by Sir Robert Anderson in 1925, was given to the city of Invercargill by the Anderson family in 1951 and served as the Invercargill Art Gallery until January 2014, when it was closed because of earthquake concerns.

Earthquake-strengthening and exterior repairs were completed earlier this year. The house would now be opened at the weekends to welcome the community.