Invercargill's creative talent adds colour to inner city

Colourful blocks of artwork now border Invercargill's City Block Development thanks to the city's creative talent.

Families, businesses, schools, early childhood centres and more helped brighten the development site.

Invercargill Central public relations manager Amy Hibbs says more than 120 community groups painted the panels.

It is also an attempt to draw people into the city and offer an opportunity to see the talent in the community — Ms Hibbs says about a quarter of the panels have gone up so far.

