Janet Frame opera becomes film

Writing music is Ken Young’s "bread and butter".

So having one of his operas picked up by a film-maker and turned into a movie, has created a completely new menu for the Dunedin composer’s work.

His opera The Strangest of Angels will premiere at the New Zealand International Film Festival in Dunedin on August 3.

Both the opera and the film are a poignant and imaginative reflection on events during author Janet Frame’s time at Seacliff Mental Hospital, and is a harrowing and hopeful experience that throws light on mental health, then and now.