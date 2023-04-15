Junior Motocross Champs underway in Invercargill

Dirt bikes, big jumps and much action — New Zealand’s future motocross stars were on show in Invercargill yesterday.

About 200 young riders converged on the Deep South when the Southland Motorcycle Club hosted the first day of MotoSouth NZ Junior MX Nationals in Otatara.

The event attracted a high level of riders, aged 8 to 16 years old. It has produced champions who have gone on to the international stage.

Event organisers Mel Symon and Maria Scammell were pleased to host this event in Southland.