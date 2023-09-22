Line workers, jointers go head-to-head in three day competition

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The best electrical crews in the country plugged in to compete against each other in Invercargill this week.
Twelve crews of line mechanics and cable jointers from electrical distribution companies across the country began competing in the three-day Connexis annual connection competition on Tuesday.
The crews carried out day-to-day tasks including standing and dressing poles, cable terminations and pole rescues.