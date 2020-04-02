Mayor thanks Dunedinites for staying in their bubbles

Eight days into the nationwide, four week lockdown, in a video message Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins is thanking all those taking the threat of Covid-19 seriously.

"Thank you to all of you who are taking this lockdown seriously by staying at home and staying in your bubble."

Hawkins also encouraged anyone who needed help or support to call the Covid-19 helpline on 0800 322 400.

"Whether it's getting groceries or medicine, or just friendly ear."