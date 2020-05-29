National's Taieri candidate has desire to 'serve the south'

A twenty-something Dunedin man is hoping to turn a red seat blue at this year's election.

Liam Kernaghan is National's candidate for the freshly redrawn electorate of Taieri.



Born and raised in Dunedin, attending John McGlashan College, then the University of Otago, Kernaghan says he has a strong desire to serve the south.

He believes the recent boundary changes will give National an advantage, but says he's looking forward to working for people from all across the region, should the party he's standing for be successful.

