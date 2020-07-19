New Zealand curling hopefuls back on the ice

Dreams of making an impact on the ice had a group of young curlers spending her holidays in Naseby.

Last week about 15 youth curlers, all aged under 21, took part in a skills camp, organised by New Zealand Curling.

For many it was their first time on the ice since the country went into the Covid-19 lockdown at the end of March.

New Zealand coach Nelson Ede said coaches worked with the athletes to “tweak” their deliveries to “make them better”.

The Maniototo indoor curling rink will remain busy over the coming weeks as it prepares to host a range of events, including the New Zealand men’s and women’s championships from July 29 to August 2.