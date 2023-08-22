Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Protest against felling of church trees

    Tears of frustration and grief met the felling of several century-old trees in Lumsden yesterday.

    But protesters who chained themselves to one of the 14 Lawson cypresses on the grounds of the former Lumsden Presbyterian Church, in a last-ditch effort to prevent the "massacre", say they are not giving up the wider fight just yet.

    The fight to save the 130-year-old trees — planted about the time the church was built in 1891 — began last year. 

