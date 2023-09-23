Saturday, 23 September 2023

Protesters drive north

    By Ben Tomsett
    A nationwide campaign opposing the government’s rural sector regulations and policies launched out of Invercargill yesterday.

    Rerouting slightly around Mataura due to flooding-induced road closures, Groundswell NZ co-founders Bryce McKenzie and Laurie Paterson led a convoy of about 10 tractors out of Lorneville Stockyards at 9.30am, planning to arrive at Auckland’s Ellerslie Racecourse on October 1.

    Drive 4 Change is Groundswell’s latest campaign, timed to mobilise voters during election season.

