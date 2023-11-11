Remote demonstration of life-saving ECMO technology

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Cutting-edge technology was put to use in Tarras on Tuesday night as part of ongoing training to ensure more equitable access to life-saving treatment.
A host of medical professionals met in Queenstown for the annual Ecmo Symposium, focused on improving the skills of New Zealand medical professionals, with help from a global team, in using the artificial heart-lung machine.
Ecmo, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, is used to treat severely unwell patients who cannot be supported with conventional ICU treatments, such as those who have suffered a heart attack, are hypothermic, or have severe asthma.