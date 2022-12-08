'Review your Poo': Southern stops for promo Portaloo

A colourful portable toilet is turning heads as it tours around the South Island this month, with the aim of increasing public awareness about the importance of good gut health.

The "Review your Poo" tour is a new initiative from the Gut Foundation, and the team hopes to do some straight-talking to educate the public.

Gut Foundation general manager Margaret Fitzgerald said today it wanted something that would capture people's attention.

"We want people to start realising that their gut microbiome is critically important to their overall health. There are big connections between gut health and mental health."

Gut Foundation general manager Margaret Fitzgerald holds a toy Purex Rolly dog at New World Rangiora. The toilet tissue company is supporting the campaign on good gut health. The PHOTO: GEOFF SLOAN

New Zealand has some of the highest rates of a range of gut disorders, she said.

According to Gut Foundation statistics, nine people are diagnosed with bowel cancer in New Zealand every day - which is a treatable disease if detected early.

The month-long portaloo tour began in Picton last week and is due to stop off at almost 60 supermarkets over the 3300km journey.

Today it appeared at Rangiora New World. It would be in Queenstown on Saturday, Invercargill on Monday and Dunedin on Tuesday.

- By Geoff Sloan

- Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air