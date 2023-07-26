Rip simulation highlights drowning dangers

An experienced surf lifesaver and University of Otago PhD student pitted his swimming skills against a simulated rip in the university’s flume yesterday — and got totally flushed out.

Water in the scientific pool was pumped at 1.5 metres per second, from one end of the pool to the other.

The rip simulation was one of many events held at the university as part of World Drowning Prevention Day yesterday.

The day offered an opportunity to draw attention to the issue of drowning prevention and galvanise action to save more lives, School of Physical Education, Sport and Exercise Sciences lecturer Prof Chris Button said.

