Scholarship to take squash star abroad

Aria Bannister is squashing barriers.

The Otago squash star is jet-setting off to the United States at the end of the month, as the first New Zealand player to secure a three-year scholarship to St Paul’s High School, in New Hampshire.

The opportunity, which came to fruition through father Rod’s connections in the United States, was too good to pass up at the division one Boston school, complete with 10 designated squash courts.