The South Today Bulletin: Monday, September 11

Nightly news bulletin from Monday, 11 August, 2023.

Top stories: Arrowtown locals are upset at a new building height plan, fighting back with something tall of their own; Dunedin's Knox Church lawn is now fit to stop a tank, with a new sculpture paying tribute to a war ridden country; and the Smart Christchurch Innovation Expo is

looking to spark the next generation of inventors, by displaying the city's latest groundbreaking technology.

The South Today features stories from Dunedin, Christchurch, Otago, Southland, and other regions across the South Island. The team covers local people, local issues and puts a local spin on national news.