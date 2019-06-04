QLDC happy with stormwater runoff

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Stormwater runoff from a new Wanaka subdivision into land owned by the Otago Fish and Game Council at the head of Bullock Creek last week complies with earthworks standards.
That's the conclusion of Queenstown Lakes District Council officers who assessed the water and confirmed it was clear and complied with the district plan and resource consent conditions.
But critics say the problem may actually get worse.