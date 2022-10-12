Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Water leaks wasting 'several litres' daily

    A Lawrence businessman is frustrated that drinking water continues to be wasted in the town, months after a series of leaks were made known to the council. 

    Mark Robertson said the leaks were wasting "several litres" of water every day, despite council attempts to fix the problem. 

    A council spokesman said contractors had fixed some of the leaks identified but were waiting for specialists to help resolve the issue. 

    Read the full subscriber story here: Water waste: leaks remain ‘six months’ after complaints 

    Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air 

    		 
    		   

     